North Dakota man's diary links him to child-molestation crimes, reports say

A North Dakota man living in Georgia was arrested after police got a hold of his diary — which apparently described several instances when he molested children as young as 6 months old, according to reports out Monday.

Timothy Sprenger, 31, was arrested Sept. 22 after a detective with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia met with someone in June “who presented what appeared to be a diary created by suspect Timothy Sprenger,” MDJ Online reported.

The diary had been ripped up and taped back together, according to the report. It allegedly contained a number of sexual encounters Sprenger had with children, ranging from 6 months to 2 years old.

“After further examination of the document, it appeared that these incidents occurred several years ago in North Dakota,” Sgt. Ashley Henson told the news outlet.

Investigators found two of the children — now both 12 years old — in North Dakota, WXIA reported.

Sprenger confessed to his crimes, as well as other acts that were not documented in his diary, MDJ Online added. It did not say exactly what those other acts were.

Sprenger was extradited back to North Dakota, where he’s been arraigned and is currently being held on $1,000,000 bond in Ward County.