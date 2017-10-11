Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

State tries to dismiss lawsuit in ski resort visa fraud case

Associated Press

HYDE PARK, Vt. –  Vermont officials say the state shouldn't be liable for losses in a fraud case that cost a ski resort's foreign investors millions of dollars and potentially the opportunity to live in the United States.

The Burlington Free Press reports the state attorney general's office filed a motion Monday to dismiss the investors' lawsuit, saying the government employees named should be immune.

The state also says the investors can't file a lawsuit on their own because a federal receiver is representing their interests.

Jay Peak ski resort owner and Miami businessman Ariel Quiros and former Jay Peak president William Stenger were accused of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through a visa program.

Quiros has reached a partial settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Stenger has settled with the SEC.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com