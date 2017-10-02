Las Vegas massacre: Portraits of the victims

One was a New Mexico school secretary and the other a Tennessee nurse.

Lisa Romero and Sonny Melton were among the 58 victims who were killed when a gunman opened fire late Sunday at a Las Vegas concert that left at least 58 people dead and 515 injured.

Sonny Melton, of Paris, Tenn., was protecting his wife when a gunman aiming from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, his family told Fox affiliate WZTV.

"At this point, I'm in complete disbelief and despair," the man's wife, Heather Gulish Melton, told the station in a statement Monday.

"I don't know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met," Melton said. "He saved my life and lost his."

Melton, 29, was a registered nurse who worked at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., according to his Facebook profile.

On Friday night, Melton posted on the social media site that he was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with his wife, an orthopaedic surgeon.

Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired into a crowd of tens of thousands of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, killing at least 58 as people screamed and ran for their lives.

Hundreds of people left words of condolences on Melton's Facebook page on Monday.

"Prayers barely seem enough, but it is all we have to offer at this time," wrote one person.

"May you rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones," wrote another.

Lisa Romero, who also was killed in the shooting, worked as a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, N.M. A school official confirmed to Fox News that Romero died at the concert.

A Canadian man, identified as 23-year-old Jordan McIldoon, also died in the shooting, according to multiple media reports. A fellow concertgoer, Heather Gooze, wrote on her Facebook page that McIldoon died in her arms, CBC News reported Monday.

The man's parents, who confirmed their son's death to the news outlet, said McIldoon attended the concert with his girlfriend and had planned to return home on Monday.

"We only had one child," they said. "We just don't know what to do."