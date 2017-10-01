Expand / Collapse search
Alaska

Alaska man discovers lynx kittens: see photos

  • An Alaska man captured photos of lynx kittens and their mother on his deck.
    An Alaska man captured photos of lynx kittens and their mother on his deck. (Tim Newton)

    A lynx kitten. (Tim Newton)

    One of the lynx kittens on the deck. (Tim Newton )

An Alaska man heard what he said sounded “like something scrambling on the deck” -- only to find several lynx kittens on his porch, The Dodo reports.

“Coming out of my slumber, I thought, ‘What the heck is that?’ So I put on my bathrobe and slowly eased back the curtain,” Tim Newton told the website. “And right there, two feet away, was a lynx kitten. He was sitting there watching his siblings race by.”

Lynx are seen outside.  (Tim Newton)

Three to four kittens were on the deck before they left, The Dodo reported. All seven kittens and their mother later were on the deck, the report said.

“She has her hands full," Newton said. “I’ve concluded that lynx must spend 1 one percent of their waking lives chasing rabbits, and 99 percent chasing their kids. What a handful!”

Newton took photographs of the animals, which are available on his Facebook and Fine Art America sites.

 