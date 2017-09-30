Nevada bestiality law takes effect Sunday

Starting Sunday, whatever happens in Vegas had better not involve animals.

In Nevada, more than 100 new laws are scheduled to take affect this weekend – including one that makes bestiality a crime, the Las Vegas Journal-Review reported.

Violators of the law can face penalties that include seizure of a person’s animals, losing the right to work in jobs that involve animals, and a requirement to undergo a mental health evaluation, the newspaper reported.

Other measures set to take effect include a requirement for law enforcement agencies to submit rape kits for testing within 30 days, and updates on the qualifications for a person to serve as a private professional guardian.

Also included is a so-called baby-changing bill, to make diaper-changing tables available in men’s restrooms as well as women’s restrooms.

