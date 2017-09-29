Woman objects to Confederate flag, gets own permit for Black Lives Matter flag

A Fredericksburg, Virginia woman has gotten a permit to erect a large Black Lives Matter flag on her property, a flag she says is in opposition to a 30-by-30 foot Confederate flag visible from Interstate 95.

There have been multiple attempts to get the Confederate flag taken down, but the Stafford County ruled earlier this month that it can stay put. The flag is on private property near the Falmouth exit of the interstate.

Susan Kosior says she now has to raise $20,000 to $25,000 to buy a flag and pole that match the size of the Confederate flag a few miles from her home. The flag has been up since 2014 and some are angry that it is visible from the highway.

"There was one gentleman who says when he drives by it every day for work, it takes him 10 or 15 minutes to calm down," Kosier said. "It really is a very frightening and visceral reaction people have to that flag."

The Confederate flag is flying on the property of Hubert Wayne Cash, but was put up by a group called Virginia Flaggers. The group flies flags like this one along highways across Virginia. Cash says the group paid him $1 for a 100-year lease of his land.

"There's no hate, there's no hate here," said Cash.

He says for him, it is all about his ancestors who died fighting in the Civil War.

"We are just trying to preserve our history and our ancestors were Southerners. This is the South," Cash said.

He says the people offended by his flag shouldn't look at it.

"I'm figuring if they are going to put up a flag down the road, Black Lives Matter, I’m not going to sit there and stare at it and feel bad about it," he said. "I mean it's their flag, it's there right. If they do it, well, God bless them."

Read more at Fox 5 DC.