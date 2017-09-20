Petitions calling for firing prof for provocative 'dead cop' tweet gain steam

Two online petitions calling for the firing of a New York law professor who tweeted that it is a “privilege to teach future dead cops” have gathered more than 1,000 signatures, so far.

Michael Isaacson, an adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice — whose student body is made up of many planning law enforcement careers — published the provocative tweet on Aug. 23. The message was, and is, seen as supporting violence against police.

The tweet led to a widespread outcry and the school placing the self-described “anti-fascist” on administrative leave. New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio condemned Isaacson, and so did several police unions.

Isaacson’s August tweet came to light after he appeared recently on the Fox News show hosted by Tucker Carlson to discuss Antifa, a leftwing group that often resorts to violence against opponents.

Isaacson said to Carlson: “I believe that communities have the right to defend themselves against threats against to themselves, to the community.”

One petition, posted by “Jose R,” identified in various published reports as a John Jay College student named Jose Rodriguez, had more than 430 signatures by noon on Wednesday. Another petition, at www.standunited.org, amassed more than 600 signatures.

On his Twitter account, as well as on his website, www.vulgareconomics.com, Isaacson often cites Marxist and Leninist ideology and includes statements and links to articles that are highly critical of police, and depicts them as a tool of the wealthy and the weapons industry meant — allegedly — to keep the disadvantaged down.

As recently as Wednesday, Isaacson was not shying away from his controversial public messages expressing opposition to the very idea of police.

In response to a question about what a society would do without police, Isaacson responded: “Rapid response networks & mass self-defense training. The public shouldn't be so helpless that their only recourse is dialing a phone number.”

And he tweeted: “It's not even lack of training. Cops are trained by videos produced by the weapons industry to fire weapons at the slightest provocation.”

The 29-year-old professor’s bombshell tweet, which was made public by critics last week and widely retweeted, read: “Some of ya’ll might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops.”

In the petition, Rodriguez said someone who espouses Isaacson’s disdain for police has no place on the college faculty.

“Isaacson does not represent what John Jay College expects of not only its students, but also its faculty members,” the petition said. “He has continuously favored the notion that ‘dead cops’ would make the country a better place. This is his way of guiding his students when considering how they make life decisions.”

“Many students go to John Jay because it is a great school that has exceptional programs for people looking to pursue a career in law enforcement,” the petition continued. “People who work in this field risk their lives every day in order to protect the lives of others.”

John Jay College President Karol V. Mason was quoted in published reports as calling Isaacson’s comments “abhorrent” and contrary to the spirit of the college’s mission to train future law enforcement.

Campus Reform reported that college officials are reviewing Isaacson’s employment and weighing further disciplinary actions.