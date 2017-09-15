Restored William McKinley statue in San Francisco reportedly hit with vandalism

A statue of William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States, was vandalized this week after recently undergoing $300,000 renovations, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Authorities discovered white spray paint on the statue that will likely cost the city about $5,000 to remove. The statue in Golden Gate Park is reportedly a favorite target for vandals, and cost the city up to $30,000 over the past five years to restore due to vandalism.

The Chronicle ran a 2013 story about the number of times the statue of the Ohioan was vandalized. One official told the paper, “We are bleeding money with this monument. It is tagged constantly. We haven’t been neglecting this—we just can’t keep up with the incidents of graffiti."

McKinley, who was born in Ohio and assassinated early in his second term. He was shot at the Buffalo Pan-American Exposition in September 1901 and died eight days later.