Florida sinkhole caught on video, likely caused by Hurricane Irma

A massive sinkhole, likely caused by excess water from Hurricane Irma, opened up behind a middle school in Florida on Wednesday.

Video of the damaged area was published on the city of Apopka’s Facebook page. It shows an aerial look of the destruction, which ripped open a field and parts of the West Orange Trail, according to the post, leaving several fallen trees in its path.

IRMA DISPLACES COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAMS

The hole is located behind Apopka Middle School, according to the post. Officials said it was likely created due to storm water from Hurricane Irma.

A spokesperson for the school said a storm drain pipe collapsed and officials plan to have a barrier put up around the area before students return to school, according to the Orlando Sentinel. School is currently closed until at least Thursday.

Another sinkhole also opened up in the state as a result of Irma, according to Fox 35.

A man in Winter Springs drove head-first into the hole after it opened in the parking lot of his girlfriend’s apartment complex. He was reportedly there helping her prepare for the storm. The man told Fox 35 that he felt “very lucky” that he was not seriously hurt.