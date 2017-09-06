After Trump halt of program, young immigrants vow to fight

Immigrants are vowing to fight to stay in the U.S. and advocates are launching campaigns including fundraisers and registration drives after the Trump administration announced it would dismantle a program that protected hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.

Immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children or whose families overstayed visas say they are veterans of setbacks in the political arena. They add that they are also accustomed to being persistent, and they pledge to do the same in this situation.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that former President Barack Obama started in 2012.

Opponents of the program said they are pleased the Trump administration's decision. They called DACA an unconstitutional abuse of executive power.