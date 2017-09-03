Police chase ends in crash in front of Trump Hotel in DC

A police chase ended in a crash near the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said the suspect crashed into another vehicle at 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Officers were chasing the suspect who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in Northwest D.C., police said.

Eyewitnesses posted images of the scene on social media — showing about a dozen police cars and officers swarming the suspect.

Five people, including the suspect, were injured and rushed to local hospitals. Two of the wounded were police officers, Fox 5 reported.

There were no life-threatening injuries, police said.

Click for more from Fox 5.