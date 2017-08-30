Sheriff: Shoplifters taking TVs kill Sears guard, 81

Authorities say an 81-year-old Sears worker tasked with preventing shoplifting was killed by two men who shoved him down while stealing television sets.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called them both "punks" who decided stealing was more important than a man's life.

Authorities aren't yet releasing video from the store's security cameras. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Duaine Hamilton's head hit the concrete floor when he was pushed down at the Columbia Sears on Aug. 22. He died on Saturday.

Lott said at a news conference Wednesday that 58-year-old Jeffrey Simmons is jailed on murder and strong arm robbery charges, and 40-year-old Jason Randolph is wanted on similar charges.

___

This story has corrected the date of the attack on Hamilton to Aug. 22