MORNING BRIEF: Louisiana braces for Harvey, threat of Katrina-like flooding

As Louisiana braced to be hit by tropical storm Harvey, which has caused death and destruction in neighboring Texas, many of the state's residents still live with the memory of Hurricane Katrina's devastating floods 12 years ago.

Harvey has already pounded neighborhoods in southwestern Louisiana – near the Texas line – prompting the rescue mission of hundreds of people on the anniversary of Katrina and putting key institutions on alert, fearing the worst has yet to come to the Pelican State.

North Korea said its dictator Kim Jong Un was present Tuesday for a flight test of a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

The leader of the Hermit Kingdom has called for more ballistic missile launches into the Pacific — an apparent threat to the U.S. territory of Guam and a possible precursor to more missiles flying over Japan.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., stunned a San Francisco audience Tuesday when she said that if President Trump "can learn and change," he could “be a good president.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Feinstein made the comments during a sold-out Herbst Theater interview. She was onstage with Ellen Tauscher, a former Bay Area congresswoman.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., condemned attacks by members of Antifa against conservative demonstrators over the weekend in Berkeley, Calif., calling the violence a "sad event."

"Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts," Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday evening.

