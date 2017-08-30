Alligator found at NJ motel was there to film music video: police

It's not quite "Crocodile Rock."

A 3-foot-long alligator that stumped police after being found at a hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, earlier this month was actually part of a rap video filmed there, investigators now say.

The reptile was discovered Aug. 15 during a raid at the Bayview Inn & Suites.

Police had been looking for an Egg Harbor Township man wanted for a drug-induced death and other offenses, NJ.com reported.

Stolen items found during the raid led to the Tuesday arrest of 25-year-old Bashawn Whitted-Scott, of Atlantic City, and 31-year-old Sean Temple, of Mays Landing, who were both part of the rap video, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Whitted-Scott and Temple robbed homes in two nearby towns in the days before the alligator was found, authorities said.

The two men are facing multiple charges -- unrelated to the music video.

Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the hotel pool and it's now at a zoo in Cape May County. Officials have said they plan to move it to a reserve in Florida.

