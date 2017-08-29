Worker missing after helping evacuate Houston hotel

A spokeswoman for a Houston hotel says one of its employees disappeared while helping about 100 guests and workers evacuate the building.

Omni Hotel spokeswoman Kristen Candenhead said in an email Monday night that a team has been searching every available area of the Omni Houston that is safe to access but there has so far been no sign of the worker.

She says the hotel is not identifying the employee out of respect for the missing worker's family.