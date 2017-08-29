Harvey relief donations Overwhelm at Dallas drop-off center

Donation sites in Dallas are so overwhelmed with items provided by the public for Hurricane Harvey relief that they need to quickly find a warehouse to store the overflow.

Trusted World, a donation management group that has set up shop on Dallas Parkway has seen cars line up along the road, waiting up to 30 minutes to drop off items for relief efforts in south Texas according to WFAA.com.

"I know what it's like to lose everything,” Sanja Bogdanovic, a former refugee from Bosnia, who was waiting to donate, told the news station. “We asked what they needed, they said diapers and formula, so we came out.”

The collection site has been operating like a well-oiled machine. Dozens of volunteers have been working at the location since Saturday, carefully separating items into their respective piles for transport to Houston and other areas hit by Harvey.

"We're just gonna keep sending stuff to the shelters but only what they need," said Trusted World CEO Michael Garrett.

Garrett has added that the items are quickly piling up and that the modest volunteer organization needs a larger facility to store the donations. Despite the lack of storage, Trusted World is still accepting any and all donations.

Even those from the area hit hardest have come to volunteer with Trusted World.

"It's heartbreaking even seeing that on TV not knowing what to come home to. It's tough, it's really tough. I'm trying to keep it all in," Dominque Furuta, a Houston resident who fled for Dallas on Friday and was volunteering at the donation center, told WFAA.

“You cannot know a single person down south and still feel compelled to be at a donation site because what hurts one of us...hurts all of us.”

