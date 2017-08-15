Illegal immigrant in Utah raped 7-year-old 'thousands of times,' police say

An illegal immigrant who returned to the country after being deported to Mexico is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl “thousands of times.”

Victor Francisco Michel-Lara, 32, of Cedar City, Utah was arrested Sunday and faces first-degree felony charges of rape of a child, according to his arrest report. He was also placed on an immigration detainer.

The girl told investigators that Michel-Lara molested her “many times” in the last six months and had raped her thousands of times, the St. George Daily Spectrum reported.

He admitted to inappropriately touching the girl, but said it happened accidentally when he rubbed lotion on her, the newspaper said. He also allegedly said the rape accidentally happened when the two were “rough housing.”

"He stated that she moves around a lot with the lotion making his fingers slippery (and) they accidentally slipped into her vagina," an investigator wrote in a police report, the newspaper reported.

Police believe Michel-Lara returned to the U.S. after being deported to Mexico on an unrelated charge, the Spectrum said.

He is being held on $200,000 bail at the Iron County Jail.