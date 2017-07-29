Pennsylvania man convicted of attempted rape wrote descriptions of his 'perfect' victims

A Pennsylvania man who was convicted of attempted rape in 2013 had written journal entries describing the crime in explicit detail, police said.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Yeager pleaded guilty to the attempted rape charge. The Superior Court in Lehigh County, which is north of Philadelphia, upheld his sentence this week.

Yeager kept a journal where he wrote his rape plans and described his perfect victims, according to NBC4i. He also drew his rape fantasies in the entries.

“I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize,” Yeager wrote. “If you are reading this I found a realtor woman and raped her. I have been planning and have wanted this my whole life.”

Yeager also wrote out a list of 200 real estate agents he was interested in raping. The list included their names, addresses, where they lived and their places of employment. Yeager wanted women who looked like model and celebrity personality Paris Hilton.

The woman Yeager attempted to rape said she felt uneasy at first when she showed Yeager the home. She attempted to get the man to look at the house by himself. Yeager showed up at the woman’s office less than an hour later claiming the home had a water leak and she needed to see it.

The woman did not trust Yeager and declined to go to the residence with him, police said. Yeager left when a male co-worker appeared in her office.

When police investigated, they said they found a “rape kit, two handguns, four knives, a metal chain and rope” in Yeager’s car, according to the New York Daily News.

Police said the man planned the attempted rape for five months. Yeager confessed that he formulated the home’s water leak to “take advantage” of the real estate agent.