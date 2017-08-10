Knife-wielding man who robbed Texas Walgreens is identified by distinct face tattoo

A man who allegedly robbed a Texas Walgreens was arrested Wednesday night after he was identified due to his unique face tattoo.

Christopher Breaker 25, was arrested for using a knife to rob a Walgreens in Harris County on Aug. 4, according to ABC 13. Witnesses reported the tattooed man “acting differently” as he paced around the business.

An employee said Breaker took food off the shelves and ate it before he leapt over the pharmacy’s counter and pulled a knife out of his pocket.

The man then tried to break open a door with a fire extinguisher but gave up and exited through the front entrance.

Witnesses were able to describe the man due to his noticeable face tattoo that resembles a clown.

Breaker was also wanted in California for auto theft. The day after the robbery, he was reported missing, authorities said.

The suspect has been held without bond on a “second-degree felony count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon,” according to ABC13.