Florida family finds 6-foot boa constrictor that had been living in attic for years

“Only in Florida.”

That what a Florida man said after he found a 6-foot-long boa constrictor that had been living in his attic, unnoticed, for years.

Bob van der Herchen told WFLA on Monday that his wife and son complained about noise coming from the attic of their Englewood home for years, but he didn't think much of it.

"Over the last couple of years, my wife said she heard sounds in the attic," van der Herchen told the news station. "[My son] used to complain he’d hear sounds in the attic. I didn’t think much of it, I thought maybe it was rats."

But his son was convinced it was a snake slithering above them. Finally, van der Herchen spotted the serpent hiding in pink insulation.

"It was actually bunking in the rafter space right above the Florida room chair where my wife sits," the stunned homeowner said.

"It took three and a half minutes for that snake to move into that rafter space…it was bigger than I expected," he added.

A snake trapper arrived at the home and after some wrangling, removed the 6-foot boa constrictor from the attic, according to WFLA. They believe the snake had been living there for two to four years.



The homeowner said he believed the boa constrictor slid into the attic from an overgrown tree branch hanging near the home.