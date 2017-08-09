Tiger Woods will enter DUI diversion program after Florida arrest

Just when Tiger Woods’ arraignment for DUI was about to start, it was abruptly postponed until October.

But, according to State Attorney Pamela Ford, Woods’ attorney Douglas Duncan indicated Woods has agreed to enter the one-year, first-time DUI offender program and eventually have his record expunged.

Woods was not required to attend Wednesday’s arraignment at the Palm Beach County Courthouse and he did not.

He’s charged with two misdemeanors: Driving under the influence and reckless driving.

It all stems from an early-morning incident on Memorial Day Weekend. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up on Woods’ parked car on the side of the road. Inside, the famous golfer was sleeping.

When deputies gave him the roadside test, Woods was clearly off-balance, slow, slurring and appearing under the influence of something.

Woods told the arresting deputies he had taken Vicodin and Xanax, explaining it was for his back pain, due to a back surgery earlier this year, as well as his trouble sleeping. He said he had not been drinking.

At the jail, Woods twice took a breathalyzer test, which the deputy had a very hard time administering because Woods was so out of it and practically falling asleep. Both times, the breathalyzer registered 0.0 for alcohol.

If Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving on October 25 and enters the first-time DUI program, he’ll have to attend a DUI school, perform community service, undergo random drug testing and agree to have an interlock device installed on his cars. If he successfully completes the program, he will have no DUI on his criminal record.

In the past 10 days, Woods has tweeted out two pictures, one showing him in the Bahamas after free-diving for lobster and looking quite fit. The other photo was at Hard Rock Stadium, where the El Classico soccer match was played. In the photo are Woods, his children, their friends and superstar Lionel Messi. Everyone is smiling.

Woods attorney declined to make a statement on Wednesday.

Woods tweeted on July 3 that he had completed an out-of-state private intensive program and was getting profession medical help to manage his medications.

