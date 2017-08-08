Milwaukee Brewers honor local veterans before July 4 game

Milwaukee baseball fans were treated to a heartwarming scene on July 4 when the Brewers recognized Honor Flight veterans by giving away jerseys with the vets' name on them during a pre-game ceremony.

Brewers players wore jerseys during batting practice while 25 Honor Flight vets watched.

After practice was over, the veterans went out on the field for the National Anthem and each player gave the batting practice jersey to “their” veteran.

“They're the ones that sacrificed, so it's amazing,” said the team’s home run leader, Eric Thames, to WTMJ. “It's an honor and it's awesome to be able to give back and kind of like show them appreciation.”

Thames wore a jersey recognizing Air Force veteran Osbee Sampson Junior, who fought in the Korean War and served in the Air Force for more than 42 years.

“Words can't describe it. Really can't. It means a whole lot to me. I just can't believe it. I really can't,” Sampson told WTMJ.

All of the veterans recognized at the game served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.