Deadly Texas home invasion: Police search for person of interest

A botched home invasion turned deadly in Texas, as police said Monday they were searching for a person of interest in the case.

Police are seeking Jeremy Jamal Wheaton Ardion, 30, saying it was unclear if he was there at the time -- but they believe he has information about the event, Fox 26 reported.

Jalen Cole, 18, and an unidentified man burst into the apartment in Baytown right before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the masked suspects tried to rob the people inside.

The two suspects engaged in a gunfight with the people inside the apartment. Cole was shot at least once, collapsing and dying in the street.

A stray bullet from the shootout pierced a wall and flew into an apartment unit next door, hitting Derrick Frank, a disabled 44-year-old man, in the shoulder while he was on a couch.

Frank was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He's now on a ventilator, and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

Click for more from Fox 26.