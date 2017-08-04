Jail for teacher’s aide, 30, who was blackmailed over 'parking lot sex' with teen boy student

An Ohio teacher’s aide, who was blackmailed by a student that found out about the teacher's extracurricular activities with another pupil, was sentenced on Thursday to 30 days in jail.

Christina Resek, 30, of Boardman, was also sentenced to two years of community service and has to register as a sex offender.

According to WKBN, Resek was a teacher’s aide at P.A.C.E, an alternative education program at Mahoning County High School in Youngstown.

In June 2016, a school staff member reported that another student had told her that Resek was engaging in a sexual relationship with a student who is now over the age of 18. In Ohio, it is illegal for teachers to have sex with any student, even if they are older than 18.

Detectives believe she engaged in sex acts with the student in a parking lot.

Investigators said Resek turned in a letter reportedly from a student who attempted to blackmail her. In the letter, the unnamed student attempted to extort $500 from Resek in exchange for keeping the alleged relationship a secret.

“I know what’s going on between you and [redacted]. So my question to you is how important is your job to you? I’m not asking for a lot, all I want is $500 and your secret’s safe with me,” the letter said, according to court documents.

Resek was immediately suspended after the school learned of the allegations.