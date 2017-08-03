More than 50 Indiana bikers escort bullied 6th grade student to middle school

A group of more than 50 bikers in northeastern Indiana stepped in to help with they found out a local sixth grade student was having trouble with bullying.

Tammy Mick is the mother of Dekalb Middle School Student Phil Mick. She was very concerned about her son’s issues with bullying. She says it was so bad he told her he contemplated suicide. She spoke with Brent Warfield of KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Serviceabout it, and Warfield immediately stepped in to help.

Warfield is the director of United Motorcycle Enthusiasts, and he told FOX59 he’s been hosting charity rides for years. He’s been working to raise awareness about bullying and teen suicide, so he decided to organize a special ride for Phil on his first day of middle school.

He posted the information on Facebook just a few days beforehand, and he got an incredible response.

More than 50 bikers met with Phil and his family for breakfast before his first day of school. Some bikers even traveled from over an hour away. They prayed with Phil before they all escorted him to school. Warfield said the school was very welcoming of the idea, and Phil was very excited about a fresh new start.

