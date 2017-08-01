McDonald's bathroom explosion suspect not cooperating with police

The man who left a Florida McDonald's bathroom moments before an explosion occurred inside of it on Sunday has been identified -- but he's reportedly not talking to police.



The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they had identified the man but he was not being cooperative, FOX35 reported. Authorities said they have asked the community for help locating the man.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF SETTING PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND ON FIRE WHILE KIDS WERE AT HOME

Authorities said the suspect departed from the fast food restaurant’s bathroom less than a minute prior to the explosion. Investigators were sent to the McDonald’s in Lockhart to determine the cause of the explosion.

“I had an order, and I heard a loud boom and smoke and honestly thought it was an electrical fire or something,” customer Ronnie Holland told FOX35.

Holland said it was chaos inside the McDonald's following the explosion.

FLORIDA MAN FINDS BLACK BEAR SLEEPING AT HIS DOORSTEP

“Everybody bolted then and then I ran out. I bolted right out the door,” Holland said.

No one was injured, but two stalls in the bathroom had “extensive damage,” deputies said. Deputies have asked the public to call 911 if they have seen the man.