MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 Texas murders captured in Virginia

An MS-13 gang member who is also an illegal immigrant in the U.S. was captured in Virginia on Saturday in connection with two separate murders in Texas, officials said.

Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, also known as "Terror," was arrested while walking in Arlington, according to Fox 5 DC. Texas Department of Public Safety issued an all-points bulletin for Herrera-Hernandez's arrest last Wednesday.

TRUMP VOWS TO DESTROY 'VILE' MS-13, 'LIBERATE OUR TOWNS' FROM GANG'S GRIP

Herrera-Hernandez is wanted in connection with separate murders that occurred in June 2016 and July 2017 in Houston, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. He was named as one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

Herrera-Hernandez is from El Salvador and in America illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced.

The 20-year-old man is pending extradition to Texas where he will face criminal charges for the two murders.

ICE will facilitate Herrera-Hernandez's removal to El Salvador.

