California plane's crash-landing on freeway is seen in newly released surveillance video

Security footage just released from the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., showed the moment a plane crash-landed on the I-405 freeway.

The footage, provided by the Orange County Fire Authority on Friday, was captured from an airport parking lot security camera last month, according to the Orange County Register.

One angle of the surveillance footage, which overlooked a parking lot, showed the twin-engine aircraft crash-landing onto the highway, and within seconds, bursting into flames.

Another angle of the plane crash showed the fireball from a distance – first a flame, then a large cloud of black smoke.

Both people on board the aircraft were injured in the crash, according to a John Wayne Airport spokeswoman.

SMALL PLANE CRASH NEAR CALIFORNIA AIRPORT, 2 PEOPLE INJURED

The couple suffered from “back injuries that required multiple surgeries,” the OC Register reported, but they were released from the Orange County Global Medical Center in July.

The plane, a 1975 Cessna, was en route to the John Wayne Airport from Palm Springs.

The Register reported that both the National Transportation Safety Board and the California Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.