U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

US

Small plane crashes near California airport, 2 people injured

Fox News
A small plane crashed near John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif.

A small plane crashed near John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif.  (Twitter/melokai7)

A small plane crashed on a California freeway on Friday just before 10 a.m., injuring two people, fire officials said.

Twin-engine Cessna was on final approach to John Wayne Airport; blocks 405 freeway in Costa Mesa

 

John Wayne Airport confirmed a Cessna 310 aircraft crashed on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa at 9:35 a.m.

The two people injured were the only two passengers on board, a John Wayne Airport spokeswoman told Fox News.

The 1975 Cessna was en route from Palm Springs to John Wayne Airport.

The twin-engine, six-seater aircraft was flying near the airport when it came "just short of the runway," the airport said. 

The airport previously halted arrival traffic but it has since reopened. Departing flights were not affected. The freeway is closed in both directions near the transit hub.

Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said the two people injured were taken to the hospital by a helicopter and their injuries are unknown.

Videos and photos from witnesses near the scene showed a plume of black smoke billowing into the sky.

This is a Fox News breaking story. Please check back for updates.