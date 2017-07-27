Indiana police officer fatally shot after responding to car crash

A police officer died on Thursday after he was shot multiple times after responding to a car crash outside of Indianapolis.

At least two suspects are in custody, police said. Witnesses at the scene of the incident reported hearing several shots.

The police officer was identified as Lt. Aaron Allan, IMPD told FOX 59.

Allan, the Southport Police Department’s officer of the year for 2015, was responding to a car crash in southern Marion County, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Allan and a second officer from the Homecroft Police Department were in the process of responding to the crash in which a vehicle had turned over before 3 p.m. When he approached the vehicle one of the two occupants started shooting, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The Homecroft officer and an off-duty Johnson County Sheriff's deputy who was in the location at the time returned fire and hit the shooter, authorities said.

“We heard a lot of sirens. We were unsure what was going on,” witness Ciarra Williams told FOX 59. “And then we come up here and we were told by police officers that there was four teenagers in the vehicle and that fires were shot (sic)."

Allan was the second Indiana police officer to die on Thursday.

Deputy Chief James "Jim" Waters, 48, died after being involved in a serious car crash during the weekend. Waters was traveling eastbound on the interstate when a semi hit his vehicle from behind, fire officials told FOX 59.