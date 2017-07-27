Indianapolis deputy police chief dies from injuries suffered in car crash

The deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) died Thursday from injuries he suffered in a car crash over the weekend.

James "Jim" Waters, 48, was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. He had been in critical condition since the accident Sunday afternoon.

"Jim has served with nobility, dignity, honor, and courage,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. "His presence will surely be missed, but his distinguished career and service to this community will be forever remembered."

Fire officials say Waters was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when a semi-truck hit his vehicle from behind. Investigators say Walters may have slowed or stopped his vehicle due to debris in the right lane.

Waters, the department's head of investigations since January, was off-duty at the time and driving an unmarked police vehicle. The semi-truck driver, identified as 64-year-old Oklahoman David Carter, was not injured.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett requested that Marion County flags be flown at half-staff in tribute to Waters.

"Chief Waters comes from a long line of public servants and dedicated his life to serving Indianapolis," Hogsett said. "He worked tirelessly to build bridges between the police department he served and the community he loved."

Click for more from Fox59.com.