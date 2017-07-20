Teens filmed, laughed while man slowly drowned, authorities say

Authorities in Florida say that a group of teenagers recorded the drowning of a disabled man last week — and did nothing to help as they made fun of his struggles.

WARNING: AUDIO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Jamel Dunn, 32, of Cocoa, drowned in a retention pond July 9. His body was recovered July 14, two days after his fiancee reported him missing. Late last week, a friend of Dunn's family came across the video on social media and forwarded it to authorities in Brevard County.

In the video, which was published by the Florida Today newspaper Thursday, the teens can be heard laughing at Dunn as he splashes futilely in the water and screams for help.

"Get out the water, you gonna die," yells one, while another yells, "ain’t nobody fixing to help you, you dumb (expletive)." As Dunn disappears under the water, one of the teens says, "Oh, he just died."

Investigators say none of the teens — all between 14 and 16 years old — called 911 to report Dunn's drowning or tried to help the man.

"They just laughed the whole time," Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez told Florida Today. "He was just screaming ... for someone to help him.”

Police said the teens were identified and questioned by detectives, but it's unlikely they will face charges, since they were not directly involved in Dunn's death.

The Brevard County State Attorney's Office called the video a "tragedy" and said the teens had "no moral justification" for not attempting to help Dunn.

