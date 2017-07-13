Coast Guard repatriates 102 Haitian migrants found at sea

The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 102 Haitian migrants found in the Atlantic Ocean, the largest repatriation of migrants in more than a year.

A Coast Guard cutter encountered the overloaded boat about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Great Inagua, Bahamas, on Tuesday. The Coast Guard provided the migrants with food, water and medical treatment before returning them to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard reports that 1,028 migrants have been found attempting to illegally enter the United States via the Florida Straits, Atlantic and Caribbean Sea since Oct. 1.

This story has been corrected to show that the number of repatriated Haitians is 102, not 121.