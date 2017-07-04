Joey Chestnut wins another Nathan's hot dog eating contest

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut captured his second consecutive and 10th career Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title with a record-breaking effort Tuesday in Coney Island.

Chestnut devoured 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes – the most in Coney Island history – besting Carmen “The Mutiny” Cincotti, of Mays Landing, NJ, who ate 68 dogs.

Chestnut, from San Jose, California, has won the famed Mustard Belt 10 of the past 11 years – a remarkable run only interrupted by Matt “Megatoad” Stonie in 2015.

Stonie came in third place on Tuesday, downing 48 hot dogs.

Chestnut said the warm, muggy weather got to him and insisted he can do better than 72.

“I slowed down quite a bit, I was sweating like a mad dog,” Chestnut said. “I know I can do better. Next year if I come back, you can bet I’ll be pushing harder."

