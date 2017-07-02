Amtrak train derails in Washington state, minor injuries reported

Four passenger cars from an Amtrak train derailed Sunday afternoon in western Washington state.

West Pierce County Fire & Rescue told Q13Fox the train was carrying about 250 passengers when it derailed just before 3 p.m. in Steilacoom, about 45 miles south of Seattle.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that there appear to be only minor injuries from the waterfront derailment.



Photos posted on social media show several cars of the train tipped over on the tracks, near the waters of Chambers Bay.

Officials say passengers were being evacuated from the scene and taken to a nearby ferry terminal.

The Gig Harbor Police Department says one of its patrol boats is helping environment officials put in pollution-control booms to block fuel from the derailment from leaking into a nearby body of water. The department posted a photo Sunday afternoon on its Twitter account showing the work.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment. Steilacoom is near Chambers Bay golf course, which was the site of the 2015 U.S. Open.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

