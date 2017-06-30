San Antonio police officer dies after downtown shooting

A veteran San Antonio police officer died Friday, a day after being shot in the head while investigating reports of a vehicle break-in.

Officer Miguel Moreno, 32, was shot Thursday afternoon after he and his partner approached two men and one immediately pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

San Antonio Chief William McManus said that the officers wanted to question the men but didn’t consider them suspects.

After being shot Moreno was dragged out of the line of fire by his partner, Julio Cavazos, Fox 29 San Antonio reported.

Cavazos was shot in the chin but still managed to return fire, striking the assailant in the buttocks, the station reported.

That officer was in stable condition and expected to survive.

Doctors found a bullet fragment lodged in his lung, according to the station. The bullet first struck his bullet-proof vest, the station reported.

The wounded gunman -- who has not yet been identified -- apparently shot and killed himself as he attempted to flee the scene with cops in pursuit, Fox 29 reported.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of San Antonio's downtown, near San Antonio College.

The other man Moreno and his partner approached was detained at the scene for questioning, but later was released.

Moreno and his partner had been San Antonio cops for nine years.

The college was on lockdown for a brief period of time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.