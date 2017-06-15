Jared Kushner being investigated by special counsel for business dealings, report says

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Jared Kushner’s finances and business dealings in relation to Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election, officials tell The Washington Post.

Kushner, the son-in-law and top adviser to President Donald Trump, is one of a number of Trump associates whose financial dealings are being investigated by the FBI and federal prosecutors, according to the report.

“We do not know what this report refers to,” Jamie Gorelick, a lawyer for Kushner said in response to the Post. “It would be standard practice for the Special Counsel to examine financial records to look for anything related to Russia. Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.”

Peter Carr, spokesman to Special Counsel Mueller, did not comment on the recent reports regarding the contents of the investigation, but told Fox News about the Office's policy regarding leaks.

"The Special Counsel's Office has undertaken stringent controls to prohibit unauthorized disclosures that deal severely with any member who engages in this conduct," Carr told Fox News.

It was previously reported that investigators were looking into meetings Kushner had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, as well as head of state-owned Russian bank Sergey Gorkov, in December 2016.

When it was reported in May that Kushner was allegedly under FBI scrutiny, Gorelick said he would be willing to share information if contacted.

In his December meeting with Kislyak, Kushner allegedly suggested creating a communications line between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin, according to U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports.

A source familiar with the situation later told Fox News that it was Kislyak, not Kushner, who suggested a secure communications back channel between the two parties.

