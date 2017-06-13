Virginia officer shot while serving warrant, suspect barricaded in home

A police officer is expected to recover after being shot while serving a search warrant in Virginia Tuesday morning. The accused shooter is barricaded inside the home.

Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce said the incident began around 6:30 a.m. when the officer was serving a search warrant, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

After announcing they were entering the home, the unidentified officer was shot as they entered. Pierce said the officer’s injury is not considered life-threatening, and did not elaborate further.

Pierce said officers are working to get the suspected shooter out of the home. It’s unclear if there is anyone else is inside.

Authorities have asked neighbors to stay inside their own homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.