Penn State pledge 'looked like a corpse' after night of hazing, cop testifies

By the time Penn State fraternity members called police, a pledge who had been drinking for hours and fell down the stairs had the look of a “corpse,” a police official testified Monday.

That pledge, Tim Piazza, 19, died days later.

Now a judge will decide whether 18 members of Beta Theta Pi fraternity should face trial for a hazing ritual that turned fatal. The fraternity has been banned by Penn State and some of its members face involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and or other charges.

Piazza consumed what prosecutors said was a life-threatening amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual at the house in State College, Pennsylvania. He died two days later.

Fraternity members didn't call 911 until nearly 12 hours after his first fall.

Security camera footage played Monday at the hearing.

The video included Piazza stumbling through the house before he was found, hours later, in the basement.

"He looked dead, he looked like a corpse" by the time he was found the next morning from what may have been a second fall, said State College Police Detective David Scicchitano.

Scicchitano said Piazza was clearly injured after his first serious fall, at 11:22 p.m.

"He is unconscious, his eyes are closed, he is limp. He is dead weight," he said, also noting he had a bruise on his abdomen.

Members of the fraternity went looking for him the next morning and found him in the basement, unconscious with labored breathing.

By that time, he had "lost all color," and some of the fraternity members thought he may have died, Scicchitano said. It would be another 42 minutes before anyone called 911.

Piazza died at a hospital Feb. 4 from traumatic brain injury and had suffered severe abdominal bleeding as well as a skull fracture and other injuries.

