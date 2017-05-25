Stoned woman drives car into river after cops let her go

Dashcam footage of a traffic stop involving a woman who later died when her car went into the Missouri River has been released.

The footage was released Tuesday as the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that drug intoxication was a factor in 20-year-old Toni Anderson’s accidental death. She reportedly had ethonal, cocaine and amphetamines in her system, according to the Kansas City Star.

Anderson went missing from North Kansas City on Jan. 15 — the same night she was stopped by a police officer for driving the wrong way.

In the video, Anderson can be heard giggling and her speech is slurred as she tells the officer that she hadn’t been drinking.

“I’m just really sick,” she said.

The cop told the University of Missouri-Kansas City student to park and collect herself. Anderson, who was a strip club waitress, did not perform a sobriety test and was let go with a warning.

