Police: Man who shot himself in suicide try, killed girlfriend when bullet passed through his head

A trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Alaska man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend when he tried to kill himself and the bullet struck the woman after passing through his head.

Victor Sibson wore a helmet during his brief appearance in court Tuesday. He was scheduled for an Aug. 21 trial.

Sibson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the April 19 death of Brittany-Mae Haag after she was shot at the couple's Anchorage apartment. The two were high-school sweethearts, reports said.

Members of both their families attend Tuesday's court hearing.

Prosecutors say one casing was found at the scene of the shooting, and the bullet was recovered from Haag's chest during her autopsy.

“I think a lot of it is still hard to grasp of how is it just one bullet, you know? And how does it go through one person and then the other person and kill the second person? It’s just not fair,” Chelsea Hartman, the victim’s sister, told KTVA.

Sibson is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report