Dog finds Michigan family's missing cat under house fire rubble

More than two months after a fire tore through a home in Michigan, family members said they had almost given up hope they'd ever see their beloved cat again -- but their dog saved the day.

The cat, Ringer, apparently got trapped under the floor of the South Haven home when it went up in flames in March, Fox 17 reported. When the family returned home Sunday, the first time since the devastating fire, their dog, Chloe, sniffed out the cat's location.

“This cat’s a miracle,” said Christine Marr, the owner of the pets. “This cat has been in this area for two months with no food or water. And Chloe just found him down in this hole.”

The fire had almost killed the family’s dog, Chloe, but firefighters revived it with an oxygen mask.

A veterinarian's examination confirmed Ringer was underweight.

“We’re assuming he was eating bugs and spiders and stuff under there,” said Marr.

Fire crews were astonished by the discovery of the missing cat and called Chloe a hero.

“Looking for that cat, we picked up furniture, looked around beds, looked in every nook and cranny for that cat,” said Chief Ronald Wise of the South Haven Area Emergency Services. “To know that Chloe had found the cat, that’s amazing. She’s a true hero, she is.”

