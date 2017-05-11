Adelphi men's lacrosse team reportedly enters field to Trump speech

Adelphi, a private university on Long Island, was reportedly filmed entering a game while a President Trump speech blared in the background.

“In all of our cities and all of our towns, I make this promise. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again,” the recording says.

Newsday reported that the Division II school is the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, which starts on Saturday. A school official said in a statement that sports teams are allowed to select their music as long as they “do not contain vulgarity or inappropriate subject matter.”

The statement went on: “We’re sorry if anyone was offended.”

The video was picked up by Barstool sports and viewed over 730,000 times.