A Chihuahua found in the garbage in Maine has been rescued and is expected to make a full recovery.

Motto the Chihuahua "was thrown out with the trash, left to suffer until he was found and brought to us," the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society (GAHS) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The dog showed up as a stray, and "had a rotting odor and was foaming at the mouth." The inside of Motto's mouth "was one big ulcer and all of his teeth were rotting away."

"The smell was unbearable," Zachary Black of GAHS told WMTW. "We employees could hardly stomach the smell. I can't imagine what this little dog was going through."

The elderly dog's teeth have since been removed and he's going to be on a special diet until his mouth has healed, the shelter said. Upon completion of his recovery he will likely be put up for adoption.