2 bodies pulled from Central Park waters in 2 days, police say

A second man was found dead in Central Park waters Wednesday morning, just one day after authorities pulled an unidentified male from the park's reservoir, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and found an unresponsive male in Central Park Pond near 60th Street and East Drive. Emergency personnel pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene after removing him from the water, an NYPD spokesman confirmed to Fox News.

On Tuesday, maintenance workers discovered an unidentified male in Central Park’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir near 90th Street and Central Park West. The man was naked and had begun the process of decomposition, police said.

The man found Wednesday – about 30 blocks southeast in a separate body of water – was clothed. There were no signs of trauma, and the medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death, police said.

While the investigations into both deaths are still ongoing, “there is no indication” at this time that the two are connected, a police spokesman said.

No arrests have been made.