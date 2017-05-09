U.S.

New York

Naked body found floating in Central Park reservoir in New York

By Shawn Cohen, Larry Celona, Daniel Prendergast and Elizabeth Rosner
New York Post
The rising sun lights trees in Central Park above the southern portion of the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RTX2RJZ7

Rescuers plucked a naked body from the Central Park reservoir Tuesday after a maintenance worker stumbled upon the floating corpse, authorities said.

In a possible drowning case, the worker spotted the badly decomposed body in the water near 90th street and Central Park West — not far from the park’s popular jogging oval — and called for help at around 12:40 p.m., according to the FDNY.

“I saw something out there earlier today that looked like a potato sack floating. Couldn’t tell it was a human, it looked like litter to me,” one jogger told The Post.

Police and fire officials rushed to the scene and turned the body over to the medical examiner’s office, a police source said.

Authorities had yet to identify the body on Tuesday afternoon.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.