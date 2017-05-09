Naked body found floating in Central Park reservoir in New York

Rescuers plucked a naked body from the Central Park reservoir Tuesday after a maintenance worker stumbled upon the floating corpse, authorities said.

In a possible drowning case, the worker spotted the badly decomposed body in the water near 90th street and Central Park West — not far from the park’s popular jogging oval — and called for help at around 12:40 p.m., according to the FDNY.

“I saw something out there earlier today that looked like a potato sack floating. Couldn’t tell it was a human, it looked like litter to me,” one jogger told The Post.

Police and fire officials rushed to the scene and turned the body over to the medical examiner’s office, a police source said.

Authorities had yet to identify the body on Tuesday afternoon.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.