Possible tornado reported in San Antonio; more than 100 homes damaged

More than 150 homes suffered damage after a strong line of storms slammed the San Antonio area, as the National Weather Service reported Monday a tornado may have struck the city.

The storm ripped roofs off homes and knocked down trees and power lines, Fox 29 reported. It triggered the most damage Sunday night and early Monday, meteorologist Yvette Benavides said.

Photos showed one power line tower that apparently folded over in the storm.

Fewer than five people were hurt, according to the San Antonio Fire Dept. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

As many as 43 reports of damage came from the residential neighborhood of Linda Drive, Fox 29 added.

