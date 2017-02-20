Possible tornado reported in San Antonio; more than 100 homes damaged

More than 150 homes suffered damage after a strong line of storms slammed the San Antonio area, as the National Weather Service reported Monday a tornado may have struck the city.

NOW: A 180 view just from where I'm standing on Linda street and Skipper. @News4SA @KABBFOX29 for live updates pic.twitter.com/VrPP3NCg19 — Kristina De Leon (@KristinaDeLeon) February 20, 2017

The storm ripped roofs off homes and knocked down trees and power lines, Fox 29 reported. It triggered the most damage Sunday night and early Monday, meteorologist Yvette Benavides said.

Photos showed one power line tower that apparently folded over in the storm.

Fewer than five people were hurt, according to the San Antonio Fire Dept. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Check out the downed high power line on the NE side of SA. You can see just how big it was from the Google street view. @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/Cm7gRLPryc — Shaun Stevens (@wxstevens) February 20, 2017

As many as 43 reports of damage came from the residential neighborhood of Linda Drive, Fox 29 added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.