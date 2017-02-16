One person hospitalized after explosion at Oklahoma oilfield

One person was injured Thursday in an explosion at a Pittsburg County oilfield.

Initial reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol suggested "numerous injuries."

According to the sheriff's office, one person was confirmed injured and OHP reports that person has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Quinton Police Department, the head blew off a gas well.

The gas well is three to four miles west of Quinton and State Highway 31, according to OHP.

The Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office says multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the scene as well as emergency management crews, the sheriff's office and OHP.

