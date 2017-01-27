U.S.

Police investigate three 'suspicious' deaths at DC suburb home

FOX5DC

 (FOX 5 DC)

Police are investigating a “suspicious multiple death” after three bodies were found Friday afternoon at a home in the Washington D.C. suburb of McClean, Virginia.

Fairfax County police say officers were sent to the home at 12:34pm after a family member came to check on the residents and saw what appeared to be a body through a window.

Officer Megan Hawkins, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Police Department said they do not believe there is a threat to public safety and do not think it was a random act.

Hawkins told the media there is currently no one in custody in connection to the deaths.

Neighbors told The Washington Post a family with two children lives at the home located in the affluent 1300 block of Windy Hill Road. 

As of Friday evening, authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the manner of death. 

