Where's Sunny? Red panda vanishes at Virginia Zoo

Have you seen a red panda? She’s disappeared from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Officials said Tuesday that 19-month-old Sunny was not in her enclosure when they went to check up on her. She was last seen at 5 p.m. on Monday.

She wasn’t found after a thorough search of the panda habitat and the zoo grounds.

Zoo officials were hopeful that Sunny was still somewhere on the grounds.

Red pandas are reddish-brown in color with thick fur and a long tail. While they can be seen on the ground, Red pandas are typically found in trees.

According to the zoo, the animal is not generally considered aggressive. Still, zookeepers recommend people try not to touch, feed or capture Sunny by themselves -- because her behavior could be unpredictable.

Sunny has been part of the Virginia Zoo animal family since May 2016. She first lived at Front Royal, the Smithsonian’s Conservative Biology Institute.

Anyone who sees Sunny is asked to call the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.